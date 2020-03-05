Poison prevention week, March 17-23, is fast approaching. Everyday common substances can poison children, which is poison safety is so important. According to the US Poison Control Center, in 2018, the 55 U.S. poison control centers provided telephone guidance for nearly 2.1 million human poison exposures. That’s equates to be about one poison exposure reported to U.S. poison control centers every 15 seconds.
Follow these simple poison safety steps to keep children safe:
• Be prepared: Save the Poison Control number. Families should put the Poison Control number (800) 222-1222, U.S. only) in, on or near their phones. Hang it on your refrigerator, save it in your cell phone or any location that works best for you. If you child collapsed, stops breathing or has a seizure, please. Update yourself on CPR and abdominal thrusts. Update yourself regarding the basic CPR course — most of the time it may be a life-saving measure for your children before any emergency help arrives.
• Alarm your home: Install a carbon monoxide alarm in every sleeping area of your home. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, and over 20,000 Americans visit the emergency room for carbon monoxide poisoning with over 4,000 people hospitalized.
• Proof your home: Poison-proof your home and anywhere your child spends time regularly. Ask guests to store medications in places where children cannot reach. Install child safety locks. Child safety locks should be installed on cabinets where you have stored potentially poisonous
• Use medicines safely: Do ask your child’s healthcare provider before giving any herbal medicine or supplement.Read the label before taking medicine or giving medicine to others, especially children. Follow the instructions exactly as ordered. Store medicines in high cabinets far from reach. Use the correct dosing syringe or cup — do NOT use a household spoon. Don’t refer to medicine as candy. Don’t prepare or give medicine for a child in the dark. You can give the wrong dose or medicine.
• Store hazardous household products correctly: Especially hazardous household products should ALWAYS be kept out of a child’s reach. Buy small quantities only and discard unneeded extra safely. These hazardous products include: antifreeze, drain cleaners, hydrocarbons (gasoline, oils, paint thinners), insecticides, toilet bowl cleaners, windshield washer solutions
• Store medications correctly: Make sure that all medications including vitamins and adult medicines are stored out of reach and out of sight of children. Put medicines out of reach after each use.
Always periodically check the cabinets and get rid of expired pills, supplements, household products and other hazardous chemicals. Please follow the U.S. Food & Drug instructions for safe disposal of pills and chemicals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.