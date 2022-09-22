Preventing falls is possible

As we age, we are at an increased risk of potentially debilitating falls. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in four adults ages 65 and older report falling each year. This amounts to about 36 million falls annually.
While not every fall results in an injury, the CDC also notes that about 37% of those who fall reported an injury that required medical treatment or restricted their activity for at least one day. And, tragically, falls among adults 65 and older caused over 34,000 deaths in 2019, making it the leading cause of injury death for that group.
So, what can you do to help yourself and loved ones reduce their risk of falling?
Talking to your health care provider about your risk of falling would be the first step. You may be at increased risk if you notice that you feel unsteady when you walk; you need to push with your hands to get up from a chair; have been advised to use a cane or walker to get around safely; or need to steady yourself on furniture in the home. Being vocal and honest with your health care provider can at times be intimidating or scary, but knowing that falls are preventable and that there are strategies in place to prevent them from happening should give you peace of mind.
Some of these strategies include:
• Talking to your provider about your current medication list.
• Evaluating your current footwear.
• Attending physical therapy evaluation. This would entail a professional physical therapist providing standardized balance, strength and mobility assessments to see what deficits of your health are directly impacting your balance and stability.
Additionally, performing a home safety check of your bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchen and living areas could indicate environmental factors that increase your risk of falling. These include:
• Removing any throw rugs.
• Installing grab rails for extra support.
• Providing increased lighting in the home for improved visual assistance, especially at night.
In conclusion, falls are very much preventable and starting a conversation about fall prevention with your family and health care providers is the key to sustaining a longer, healthier and more independent life.
If you are at a higher risk for falling, please contact the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic at (701) 364-3000 and set up an appointment with one of our experienced physical therapists.
Madison Braun, PTA/CLT, is a certified fall prevention specialist in the Essentia Health Therapy Department-Wahpeton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.