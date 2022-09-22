Preventing falls is possible

Madison Braun

As we age, we are at an increased risk of potentially debilitating falls. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in four adults ages 65 and older report falling each year. This amounts to about 36 million falls annually.

While not every fall results in an injury, the CDC also notes that about 37% of those who fall reported an injury that required medical treatment or restricted their activity for at least one day. And, tragically, falls among adults 65 and older caused over 34,000 deaths in 2019, making it the leading cause of injury death for that group.



Madison Braun, PTA/CLT, is a certified fall prevention specialist in the Essentia Health Therapy Department-Wahpeton.

