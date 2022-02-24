Preventing injury during spring clean-up

The weather will start to warm-up soon and we all will be itching to get outdoors and begin Spring clean-up. There are a few considerations we should keep in mind as we eagerly tackle our to-do lists in order to prevent injury.
Warm-up
Always consider a light warm-up to prepare your muscles for movement and increased activity level. Activities such as walking for 5-10 minutes, sitting and standing 10 times from a chair, or performing gentle hamstring and calf stretches will get the blood flowing to your muscles and reduce your risk of injury.
Use proper body mechanics
Maintaining proper body posture and mechanics with activities such as lifting and raking are important to maintain a healthy back. While lifting, remember to bend your knees and lift with your legs to decrease stress through your back. Repetitive twisting can also cause undue stress to your back musculature; think about moving your feet and turning your entire body to prevent repetitive turning/twisting with activities such as raking.
Change tasks
Our to-do lists have plenty of tasks on them! Change between activities such as raking, pruning hedges, and lifting helps to prevent repetitive strain injuries to different muscle groups.
Take breaks and stay hydrated
Spring is just beginning; remember, you have more than one day to complete your Spring-cleaning checklist! It is important to listen to your body and take breaks when your body gets tired as well as staying hydrated in order to keep your muscles loose and help them recover from the increase level of work.
If your to-do list becomes too much for your body, or you approach Spring cleaning too eagerly, give us a call at OSPTI to help you with your pain and get you back feeling your best quickly.
For more information, contact OSPTI-Breckenridge, 218-641-7725; OSPTI-Hankinson, 701-242-7323; or OSPTI-Fergus Falls, 218-998-2980.
