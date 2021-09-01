Men, this is just for you.
Prostate problems are not a frequent topic of conversation, unless you are talking about your lack of sleep due to the number of times you get up at night. That is a topic all of us over 50 can identify with.
Screening for prostate cancer is a bit different — but related — so read on.
Prostate problems affect males as we get older. The good news is many of these symptoms are not related to prostate cancer, but to prostate hypertrophy, which is an enlarged prostate. The bad news is everyone’s prostate enlarges with age. The problem is knowing how to distinguish between simple prostate enlargement symptoms and early prostate cancer symptoms.
Prostate screening is a simple blood test done by checking the amount of prostate specific antigen, or PSA, in the blood. Essentia Health recommends that men be screened every two to four years after age 50. If there is a reason to believe you are at high risk for prostate cancer, then it is recommended that screenings start at age 40 or 45 and done yearly.
While prostate cancer screenings are highly effective, they are not perfect. The PSA can be falsely elevated, suggesting that there is cancer present when in fact, there is none. Elevated levels could be caused by infection, certain activities — such as bike riding — or by prostatic hypertrophy. Finding elevated levels can lead to unnecessary worry and further testing, such as a prostate biopsy.
Another concern is there are two very different forms of prostate cancer. One is very slow moving, non-aggressive and generally will not cause any significant symptoms or problems. The other is a much more aggressive type which does spread, can cause significant problems in various organs and could cause death. The PSA is not able to distinguish between these two very different forms of cancer.
So, what do you do? How do you decide if you want to go ahead with prostate cancer screening? Your health care provider will explain the pros and cons of screening options.
Do you want to be screened regularly for underlying cancer even if the test is not perfectly accurate? If cancer was found early, would it change the course of treatment? These are tough questions to answer. You should have your questions answered and have input into the whole process.
If your PSA is elevated, and stays elevated after a repeat test is done two to three months later, then it is time to see a urologist, the prostate specialist. Your urologist will review your history, lab results and offer recommendations for next steps in your care.
Screening for prostate cancer is an important part of your overall health care, but you should understand what a screening test can and cannot do.
Interested in learning more? Visit EssentiaHealth.org or call the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic at 701-642-2000
