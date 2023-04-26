Public Health Week was this month and I want to celebrate it by explaining a little bit about what it is, why it is so important, and what role we at Richland County Health Department (RCHD) play in it. CEA Winslow (CDC) best defined it as “the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private communities, and individuals.”

These last few years have been challenging for us all. With some relief from the COVID Public Health Emergency ending in May, we can try and start to get back to life as we knew it and to everything else that public health is.



Suzie Ouradnik, RN, BSN, is the Director of Nursing at Richland County Health Department.

