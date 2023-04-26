Public Health Week was this month and I want to celebrate it by explaining a little bit about what it is, why it is so important, and what role we at Richland County Health Department (RCHD) play in it. CEA Winslow (CDC) best defined it as “the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private communities, and individuals.”
These last few years have been challenging for us all. With some relief from the COVID Public Health Emergency ending in May, we can try and start to get back to life as we knew it and to everything else that public health is.
During that period, it reminded us how quick on our toes we need to be when an emergency does arise. I am thankful every day for everyone’s efforts in stopping the spread.
Without the efforts of all the public health staff, volunteers, and the community this would not have been possible, which is what the very definition of public health is.
RCHD takes on many roles in our community. We offer confidential family planning services that include birth control, pregnancy testing, STI testing, along with HIV and Hepatitis C testing to name a few. We provide Women’s Way assistance for those who need help paying for breast and cervical cancer screenings. We have the WIC program for mothers during pregnancy. If you are a dad, grandparent, foster parent, or any caregiver of a child under five years of age, you may get WIC for your child. We arrange for newborn home visits and early development screenings to assure your baby is healthy. Immunizations are given at our office, as well as out in the community when there is a need.
We provide educational services to our schools.
Tobacco cessation counseling and services are available at our office as well as Narcan distribution and training throughout our community. Correctional health is provided by our knowledgeable staff. We have a home health program to help people to stay in their homes. We provide foot care to people in the community, and we also help with Medicare Part D enrollment.
We are here to help the community so if you or anyone you know has any questions or would like to inquire about our services, please contact us at 701-642-7735. We are located on the second floor of the Law Enforcement Center.
Suzie Ouradnik, RN, BSN, is the Director of Nursing at Richland County Health Department.