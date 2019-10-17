BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Human Services will host community meetings in Bismarck and Fargo next week to provide a project update and gather public input on the implementation of an electronic visit verification (EVV) system that complies with the federal 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act).
Signed into law in late 2016, the law impacts Medicaid and long-term services and supports. EVV systems electronically verify by a phone or computer-based system that personal care, home health, and other home and community-based services are being provided. The system also documents the actual time the provision of the service begins and ends.
The Bismarck public comment meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, 10-11:30 a.m., Central Time, at the state Capitol in the Brynhild Haugland Room, 600 E. Boulevard Ave. The Fargo meeting is Thursday, Oct. 24, 10-11:30 a.m. CT, in the Bison Room at Cass County Social Services, 1010 Second Ave. S., No. 2.
Individuals unable to attend one of the meetings can also provide comment on the EVV system by mail, email, phone or fax from Oct. 22, 2019, until 5 p.m. CT on Nov. 21, 2019. Comments can be sent to the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Aging Services Division, Attn: HCBS, at 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 6, Bismarck, N.D. 58501, email dhshcbs@nd.gov, toll-free 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY) or fax 701-328-8744.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.