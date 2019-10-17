BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Human Services will host community meetings in Bismarck and Fargo next week to provide a project update and gather public input on the implementation of an electronic visit verification (EVV) system that complies with the federal 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act).

Signed into law in late 2016, the law impacts Medicaid and long-term services and supports. EVV systems electronically verify by a phone or computer-based system that personal care, home health, and other home and community-based services are being provided. The system also documents the actual time the provision of the service begins and ends.

The Bismarck public comment meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, 10-11:30 a.m., Central Time, at the state Capitol in the Brynhild Haugland Room, 600 E. Boulevard Ave. The Fargo meeting is Thursday, Oct. 24, 10-11:30 a.m. CT, in the Bison Room at Cass County Social Services, 1010 Second Ave. S., No. 2.

Individuals unable to attend one of the meetings can also provide comment on the EVV system by mail, email, phone or fax from Oct. 22, 2019, until 5 p.m. CT on Nov. 21, 2019. Comments can be sent to the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Aging Services Division, Attn: HCBS, at 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 6, Bismarck, N.D. 58501, email dhshcbs@nd.gov, toll-free 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY) or fax 701-328-8744.

