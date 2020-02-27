Relax your muscles for De-Stress Monday

When you’re feeling stressed, the last thing you want to do is invite more tension. However, one great way to relieve tension is to immediately follow it with relaxation. This is how progressive muscle relaxation works. It’s a method used for stress reduction that asks you to focus on specific muscle groups, tense them up, and then relax them. If you’re stressed this Monday, tense up – and then let go!
It may seem counterintuitive, but progressive muscle relaxation has been shown to help ease muscle tension (a common physical symptom of stress) and bring about deep relaxation.
When your body relaxes, it will feel several effects such as a slower heart rate, deeper breathing, lower blood pressure, and increased blood flow to the brain. The key to progressive muscle relaxation is focusing on individual muscle groups in the body, from toe to head or vice versa, and then gradually releasing the tension. It’s a simple way to calm your body and mind when you feel like stress is having an effect on your physical health.
