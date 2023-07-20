Rethinking mental health: a community approach
The brain gets many ofZ the problems other organs do, like infections, cancers, and blood flow conditions, like those that cause heart attacks and strokes. These conditions are also treated much the same way as they are treated in other organs. However, the brain tends to carry more mystery about it than other organs because some of its malfunctions can’t be picked up by scans or blood work. Those malfunctions are often triggered by the chemical reactions within the brain.

Understanding brain chemistry might start with considering what happens if someone takes a candy mint that dissolves in the mouth and instead puts it in a soda pop can. When those two ingredients are mixed, an explosive chemical reaction happens spreading sweetness everywhere it’s not wanted. Chemical reactions in the brain can act in the same way. Instead of candy and pop, the causes can be what some people might put in their mouths, like too much pain medication used past the time it’s needed. Other troublesome brain chemistry is inherited from parents. Sometimes life circumstances can disrupt the brain’s chemical balance. For example, a crop failure, being diagnosed with a serious health condition, or losing a parent, a spouse, and a child all in a short period of time can trigger deep sadness and excessive worry that makes life not so good.



ASHLYNN KRIEGER is a third-year medical student at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences. As a participant in patient care experiences offered in the Wahpeton area, she chose to participate in the Targeted Rural Health Education program, or TRHE. The program focuses on teaching student doctors the importance of rural newspapers as a way to share health information with rural community members. The information is not for diagnosis or treatment and should not be used in place of previous medical advice provided by a licensed practitioner.

