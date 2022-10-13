Review and practice fire safety plans

With Fire Prevention Week celebrating its 100th anniversary (Oct. 9-15, 2022), it’s the perfect time to review and practice fire safety.
Minimize your risks
Make fire safety a priority by keeping these tips in mind:
• Be alert; if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the oven or stovetop
• Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food
• When simmering, baking or roasting, check the food regularly, remain in the kitchen while cooking and use a timer
• Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop
• Keep all flammables, like paper, clothing, bedding, drapes or rugs, at least 3 feet from a space heater, stove or fireplace
• Never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended; turn off heaters and make sure fireplace embers are extinguished before leaving the room
• If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, non-flammable surface, like ceramic tile, not on a rug or carpet
• Keep children and pets away from space heaters
• When buying a space heater, look for models that shut off automatically if the heater falls over
• Keep matches and lighters high and out of children’s reach in a locked cabinet
Working smoke alarms are a must
About three out of five fire deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms. Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan providing early warning to reduce your risk of dying in a fire. The National Fire Protection Association recommends you:
• Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas on the ceiling or high on the wall
• Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen, at least 10 feet from the stove, to reduce false alarms
• Use special alarms with strobe lights and bed shakers for people who are hard of hearing or deaf
• Test smoke alarms monthly
• Replace batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector annually
• Replace smoke alarms that are 10 or more years old
Make an escape plan
A home fire is reported every 88 seconds. Once the smoke alarm sounds, a fire can spread quickly, leaving only a minute or two to escape. That’s why it’s so important to have a home escape plan.
Start by drawing a map for your home and follow these guidelines from the NFPA:
• Plan two ways to escape from each room
• Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily
• Identify secondary routes: a window onto an adjacent roof or a collapsible ladder from a second floor window
• If you live in a multi-story building, plan to use the stairs – never the elevator
• Designate an outside meeting place a safe distance from the house
Now practice your home fire escape plan
Everyone – including children – need to know your family escape plan. The National Fire Protection Association indicates 71% of Americans have a home fire escape plan but only 47% have practiced it. Practice your fire drill with everyone in the house at night and during the day, twice a year. Remember to:
• Practice getting out with eyes closed, crawling low to the floor and keeping your mouth covered
• Practice closing doors behind you
• Practice how to “stop, drop and roll” if your clothes catch on fire
• Practice testing door handles to see if they are hot before opening them
• Teach children never to hide and how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them
When and how to use fire extinguisher
Always put your safety first; if you are not confident in your ability to use a fire extinguisher, get out and call 9-1-1. The American Red Cross cautions you to evaluate the situation and ensure:
• Everyone has left or is leaving the home
• The fire department has been called
• The fire is small, not spreading, and there is not much smoke
• Your back is to an exit you can use quickly
• You remember the acronym PASS: Pull the pin. Aim low at the base of the fire. Squeeze the handle slowly. Sweep the nozzle side to side.
These are just a few reminders of what you should have in place for the safety of you and your family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.