Here is the schedule of services for the Richland County Health Department for April.   Call 642-7735 to schedule an appointment. 

Family Planning Clinic offers birth control methods, STD testing and treatment Monday-Friday 8 a.m. -4 p.m. by a family planning nurse.  Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the third Wednesday of every month, or by telemedicine at a time convenient with your schedule.  

Immunizations are available at Richland County Health Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. by appointment.  

Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are available on our website www.richlandcountyhealth.org.

Tags

Load comments