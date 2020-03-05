Here is the schedule of services for the Richland County Health Department for March. Call 642-7735 to schedule an appointment.
Family Planning Clinic offers birth control methods, STD testing and treatment Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by a family planning nurse. Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the third Wednesday of every month, or by telemedicine at a time convenient with your schedule.
Foot Care Clinics will be held Monday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 17 at the Wahpeton Senior Center from 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations. Foot care does not include any treatment for ingrown nails, calluses, and/or infection.
Immunizations are available at Richland County Health Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. by appointment.
Flu Shot Friday is held every Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Health Department, located on the second floor of the Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton.
Health Tracks, a wellness child check-up for those who have North Dakota Medicaid and are 0- 21 years of age. Health check-up by an R.N., updating immunizations, dental screenings, orthodontic screening, hearing and vision screens, developmental screens and blood lead level screening.
Weigh 2 Change, a structured program developed specifically to prevent type 2 diabetes. Classes run from 12-1 p.m. starting Jan. 8 and are held weekly for 16 weeks at Wahpeton Community Center. Call to register for your spot.
Online Weight 2 Change, a structured program developed specifically to prevent type 2 diabetes. Weekly class on Thursdays starting Feb. 20 from 6-7 pm. More details to come. Call to register for your spot.
Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are av
