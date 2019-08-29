Here is the schedule of services for the Richland County Health Department for September. Call 642-7735 to schedule an appointment.
Family Planning Clinic offers education and information on all birth control methods that meet their needs, STD testing and treatment Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the second Wednesday of every month.
Foot Care Clinics will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17 at the Wahpeton Senior Center from 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations. Foot care does not include any treatment for ingrown nails, calluses, and/or infection.
Immunizations are available at Richland County Health Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. by appointment.
Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are available on our website www.richlandcountyhealth.org.
