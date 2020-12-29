Here is the schedule of services for the Richland County Health Department for January. Call 642-7735 to schedule an appointment. 

Family Planning Clinic offers birth control methods, STD testing and treatment Monday-Friday 8:00-4:00 p.m. by a family planning nurse. Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the third Wednesday of every month, or by telemedicine at a time convenient with your schedule.  

Immunizations are available at Richland County Health Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. by appointment.  

ND Colorectal Cancer Screening Initiative for men and women of ages 50 - 75.  For more information and to register call to schedule your appointment.

Weigh 2 Change beginning January 6, 2021 12-1 pm. This is a structured program developed specifically to prevent type 2 diabetes.  Classes are free and open to anyone 18 years or older who have prediabetes or are high risk for prediabetes.  Will be held weekly on Wednesdays for 16 weeks, then 8 more monthly classes.  Call to register.

Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are available on our website www.richlandcountyhealth.org

