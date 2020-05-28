Here is the schedule of services for the Richland County Health Department for June 2020. Call 642-7735 to schedule an appointment.

Family Planning Clinic offers birth control methods, STD testing and treatment Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. by a family planning nurse. Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the third Wednesday of every month or by telemedicine at a time convenient with your schedule.

Immunizations are available at Richland County Health Department Monday-Friday from

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. by appointment.

Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are available on our website www.richlandcountyhealth.org

