Here is the schedule of some services for the Richland County Health Department for January. Call 701-642-7735 for more information.
Family Planning Clinic offers education and information on all birth control methods that meet their needs, STD testing and treatment from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Provider visits are scheduled by appointment on the third Wednesday of every month.
Foot Care Clinics will be held from 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 and Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Wahpeton Senior Center. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations. Foot care does not include any treatment for ingrown nails, calluses and/or infection. The Wahpeton Senior Center is located at 520 Third Ave. S. in Wahpeton.
Immunizations are available by appointment from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Richland County Health Department.
Flu Shot Friday is every Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the health department.
Health Tracks is a wellness child check-up for those who have North Dakota Medicaid and are 0- 21 years of age. It includes a health check-up by an registered nurse, updating immunizations, dental screenings, orthodontic screening, hearing and vision screens, developmental screens and blood lead level screening.
Weigh 2 Change is a structured program developed specifically to prevent type 2 diabetes. Classes will be weekly from 12-1 p.m. for 16 weeks beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Wahpeton Community Center. Call to register for your spot. The community center is located at 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are available on our website www.richlandcountyhealth.org.
The health department is located on the second floor of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.