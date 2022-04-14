What is public health? According to the CDC, “Public Health can be best defined as the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private communities, and individuals.”
Here at Richland County Health Department (RCHD), we work to do just that through the services we provide!
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, RCHD hit the ground running protecting Richland County residents through providing contact tracing, testing and vaccinations. Now, as cases decrease, RCHD continues to implement efforts in hopes to prevent recurrence in our county. Vaccinations, testing, and take home test kits remain available at RCHD Monday through Friday. Outreach vaccine clinics will continue to be provided to protect those in our community.
While COVID-19 took the spotlight of Public Health for a couple of years, RCHD provides many other services to our community as well. Some of those services include:
• family planning/STI testing
• HIV and Hepatitis C testing
• home health
• foot care
• early child development screenings
• tobacco cessation counseling
• car seat and cribs help
• vaccinations
• assistance with Medicare D enrollment
• Narcan distribution and training
• radon home test kits
• newborn home visits
• colon cancer screening
• breast and cervical cancer screening
• WIC
• correctional health
• school health
In addition to the services above we also provided classes for diabetes prevention, staying home alone, babysitting, and CPR and first aid.
Richland County Health Department recently celebrated our services and staff for 2022 Public Health Week, held April 4-10. Our staff was on the radio during the week discussing what is happening in our office, as well as posting to our Facebook page of staff highlights and fun things going on around our office.
If you or someone you know is in need or interested in learning more about our services, feel free to give us a call at 701-642-7735 or visit our website at http://www.richlandcountyhealth.org/. We are here to serve you!
Jessica Fox is an Administrative Assistant with Richland County Health.
