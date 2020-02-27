Sanford Health Lidgerwood Clinic is excited to have added Jill Baldwin, PA to our team! She specializes in medicine for the entire family including:

• Physical Exams

• Developing treatment plans

• Diagnosing and treating chronic and acute conditions

• Health and wellness education

“My goal is to provide the quality of care I would like for myself and my family members at all stages of life,” said Baldwin.

She will be working in the Lidgerwood clinic on Thursdays. She is now accepting new patients at the Sanford Health Lidgerwood Clinic. In addition to her clinic time, she will be making regular nursing home rounds at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Benedictine Living Community Center of Wahpeton and St Gerard’s in Hankinson.

To learn more about Baldwin or to schedule an appointment, please call (701) 538-4189.

