Sanford Clinic Wahpeton is excited to announce that we are offering a new program through the state of North Dakota, called “Baby and Me Tobacco Free.”
This program is aimed to help pregnant moms, no matter their age, place of residence or insurance status, quit smoking and stay quit. The program involves meeting with our designated registered nurse for four prenatal visits and up to six postpartum visits. The visits involve one on one motivational interviewing to help mom feel motivated to want to quit smoking.
In addition to the visits, there is an incentive to complete the program, which are coupons received at each of the postpartum visits for free diapers and/or wipes through Walmart.
To qualify for the coupons, the mother has to be a North Dakota resident, be at or under 30 weeks of pregnancy, and either a current daily smoker, have recently quit in the last three months or have found out about pregnancy. It is important to note, that even though only North Dakota moms are eligible for the coupon, any mom can go through the program.
Please contact Nicole Wahler, Family Medicine RN at Sanford Clinic in Wahpeton, at 701-642-7000 to find out more details.
