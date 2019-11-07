Many of us have so many responsibilities in our lives that we forget one of the most important tasks: to take care of ourselves. Self care is as important as any basic human need and without practicing good self-care the rest of our health tends to suffer. If we are stressed it affects our physical, mental and emotional health. It affects our ability to do the daily tasks and perform our jobs. There are many ways to practice good self-care. Here’s some ideas for practicing good self care:
• Schedule 5 minutes a day to do practice self-care. By doing so you can ensure you fit it into your day.
• Read a book
• Take a warm bath
• Spend time with a close friend
• Use your favorite scented lotion
• Watch your favorite tv show or movie
• Exercise
• Spend time in nature
• Cook your favorite food or skip cooking for the night
There are many ways to practice self care. These are just some ideas that can be good to try. By practicing good self care we are taking care of ourselves and better able to take care of others and do what needs to be done every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.