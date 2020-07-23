Housing/Services Manager
As the “Golden Years” seem to sneak up on all of us, sooner or later we will have to cross the factual reality of choosing some type of external healthcare services to assist us with our Activities of Daily Living (ADLs). So what type of healthcare services are available?
Independent Living: As we age we may find that we could benefit from increased social opportunities, assistance with meals, transportation to appointments, housekeeping, laundry and other daily activities without the need of personal cares. Most independent living facilities have access to an exercise room/program, spiritual care, onsite beauty and barber salons.
Independent Living usually does not provide personal care support with Activities of Daily Living such as medication assistance, bathing, eating, dressing, toileting or other personal cares that may be needed.
Assisted Living: An Assisted Living Facility is a long-term senior care option that provides personal care support services such as meals, medication management, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting and a variety of many other services that can assist with all Activities of Daily Living.
Currently assisted living “Aging in Place facilities” are the fastest growing long-term care option for seniors. Assisted living facilities, with their wide range of services, provide a senior housing solution for seniors who can live independently, but also require personal care support.
For many, assisted living can provide a higher level of care services while allowing an individual to remain in a homelike apartment along with the privacy, choice, and a feeling of independence. As an individual continues to age and health begins to decline, additional services can be added to your personal care support package and allow an individual to remain in their apartment for a longer period of time.
Basic Care: A Basic Care (BC) facility is a facility that is regulated by state and certain medical conditions need to be met. An individual may require health, social, or personal care services, but does not require 24/7 medical or nursing services.
Once an individual’s care requires more than assistance with two ADL’s daily they would then need to transfer to an Assisted Living facility or Skilled Nursing facility. “Financial assistance is available for Basic Care if on or Medicaid approved.”
Home Health Care: Home Health Care is a great option if an individual wants to remain home a little longer. Services including everything from housekeeping, medication assistance, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respite care, bathing, wound care, bathing and many other personal care services are available without leaving the comfort of “Home Sweet Home.”
Skilled Nursing Care: Skilled Nursing Care (SNF) is a healthcare facility that provides 24/7 professional Skilled Nursing Care services. These services include assistance with ambulation, toileting, bathing, dressing, grooming, and all other ADL’s. Needs of an individual are assessed and a care plan is formulated by a team of professional nurses, social services, activities, culinary, spiritual care, physical, speech and occupational therapists.
So the good news is, when the a little extra assistance needed is knocking at the front door, we have many choices available to make the transition a little easier. If you have any questions or just inquiring about options available, “come in for a visit, the coffee pot is always on!”
