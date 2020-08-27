Sensory processing involves a child’s ability to make sense of sensations, enabling them to develop responses. Children experiencing sensory processing difficulties may struggle with behaviors, social skills, self-care, and school tasks. Sensory difficulties can be defined as either hyposensitivity (under-responsiveness) or hypersensitivity (over-responsiveness) to sensory input. Children can demonstrate difficulties in 8 different sensory systems including tactile (touch), auditory, visual, gustatory (taste), olfactory (smell), proprioceptive (position of body), vestibular (balance/spatial orientation), and interoception (internal sensory).
If your child is exhibiting any of the following behaviors, they may be experiencing sensory processing difficulties and may benefit from occupational therapy:
• Avoids messy hands, face, or just mess in general
• Has difficulty with certain clothing items such as tags
• Sensitive to loud, sudden sounds
• Distracted by background noises
• Poor hand-eye coordination
• Poor handwriting and drawing skills
• Sensitive to food textures
• Mouthing non-food objects and exploring textures such as chewing on
pencils, clothing etc.
• Limited diet (gagging or avoiding)
• Avoid or crave jumping, crashing, pushing, pulling, bouncing or
hanging
• Becomes dizzy easily, or never becomes dizzy
• Difficulty in regulating feelings and emotions
• Has difficulty standing still - is constantly moving (fidgets)
• Poor body awareness
Here at OSPTI, our pediatric occupational therapists can evaluate for and treat any of these sensory processing concerns with a variety of assessments and client centered treatments. We see children from birth to 18 years of age. To start the process a child will need a doctor’s order for the evaluation and an appointment can be scheduled with us at 218-641-7725 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, 218-998-2980 in Fergus Falls, and 701-242-7323 in Hankinson, North Dakota.
If you have any questions or are interested in an evaluation please reach out to one of our clinics!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.