Why does the sound of chalk on the chalk board bother one person but not the next? Why does one person like the feeling of a wool sweater and the next person thinks it is itchy? It is all based on how our sensory system processes information coming in. This is called our sensory processing, our body takes in input from the world around us, such as noises, touch, smells and tastes. It also takes in information from within our body, such as were our head is in space and how full our stomach feels. The brain then has to make sense of all this information so we are able to respond to it. Everyone’s response to each bit of information is different and there is a wide range of response, but when that response becomes negative or does not allow us to participate in activities then it is called Sensory Processing Dysfunction.
Sensory processing dysfunction can be show it’s self by being overly sensitive to one or many types of input. For example, not liking anyone to touch you or not being able to handle any loud noises. Sensory processing dysfunction can also be the opposite were the body needs more input than expected to be able to function. An example would be when a person needs to touch everything insight or needs to chew on everything such as shirt sleeves and pencils and does not ever stop. Occupational therapy can evaluate to see if a person’s sensory processing skills are impacting function. Occupational therapists will work with children and adults to help a person learn to interact with sensory information in a functional way.
Fall is a fun time to explore sensory information with children. Play and interaction with different sensory input can help all children to grow and learn, not just those with sensory processing dysfunction. Try some of these activities this fall to encourage exploration, growth and sensory experiences: rake the leaves into big pile (muscle input) and then jump in a pile of leaves (touch input), cut open a pumpkin and use hands to take out the insides (touch input), listen for the different birds (auditory input), or try tasting new vegetables from the garden (taste input).
If you have any questions or are interested in a free screening or a formal evaluation with our occupational therapists please call 218-641-7725.
