It’s difficult to stand by and watch your older adult with dementia live with anxiety, agitation, or anger. A good way to calm and soothe without using medication is to utilize sensory therapy.
Sensory therapy is an effective method for reducing anxiety, calming nerves, and providing comfort. Sensory stimulation is intended to bring enjoyment to seniors with the disease, reduce their depression and increase their social interaction.
It utilizes everyday objects to arouse one or more of the five senses (hearing, sight, smell, taste and touch), with the goal of evoking positive feelings.
As dementia progresses, a senior’s ability to communicate and perform everyday activities declines. Giving these seniors means to express themselves, when they can no longer do so with words, can help them feel safe and relax. This can improve their mood, self-esteem and well-being. The experiences and memories can help bring seniors back to a time that they remember fondly, which can help them feel meaningful again.
Examples of sensory activities include hand massages, reading aloud, baking, gardening and utilizing sensory items.
Hand massages cover the senses of touch and smell. The massage helps to relax the person while the scented lotion can help them to remember a memory from the past.
Baking allows the person to prepare the ingredients that will be utilized in the recipe and may also trigger a past memory such as baking with their own grandchildren. The baking scents can remind them of baking bread with their own mother and so forth.
These provoked feelings can help to calm them if they are anxious or uplift them if feeling depressed.
For more information regarding benefits of sensory programming, contact me at 218-643-0549.
