Did you know there is a month dedicated to our health as we age? September is Healthy Aging month and now is the time to ask yourself, “how am I taking care of my health?”
It is never too late to work on your health or try a new hobby to help focus on the positive aspects of aging. Here are some tips to help improve or keep up your physical and mental well-being to help you feel happier and healthier:
• Adequate Sleep – make sure you are giving yourself enough rest to replenish and support good health
• Stay active or start moving – regular exercise, even just 30 minutes a day of consistent activity
• Practice your balance – prevent or reduce your fall risk and help you feel confident in your daily activities
• Go for walks – aerobic activity will help keep your heart and lungs healthy as well as boost your energy and mental focus
• Stay hydrated – drinking water will help keep your body regulated, improve your energy and keep your muscles flexible
• Be social – go for a walk with a friend, visit with your neighbor or schedule community outings with friends or family
• Medication management – review your medications or over-the counter drugs with your doctor to ensure safe and appropriate intake
• Posture awareness – sit up straight and stand tall to help reduce strain to your muscles and spine and may even take a few years off your appearance
• Prevention – be pro-active and set-up your annual health screening or physical with your doctor
Naturally, as we age, so do our joints and muscles. It is often that we may develop some aches and pains, muscle weakness or tightness, or often notice changes in sense our sense of balance which can all put at us risk for falling or develop a fear of falling. Don’t let this stop you from taking charge of your health. If you are experiencing any of this or have any questions about what you can do to help improve your physical activity with less pain or difficulty, consult with your physician or a physical therapist.
Healthy Aging month is the time to take action and help your body to feel well, move well and be well — longer!
