Shopping ergonomically

As the holidays are upon us, we may find ourselves out and about and making more trips to the stores. Have you ever given any thought to how your body is moving while you’re picking up heavy items?
Lifting and awkward body angles that are often used to set something in a cart while shopping, could cause a potential injury. Here are some tips to consider on your next shopping trip.
• Use a shopping cart and push it in front of you with both hands
• A basket is great for lighter shopping trips, but don’t overload it
• Use both hands when picking up large and heavy items and keep the load close to your body
• When placing something below the cart, or getting an item off of a lower shelf, squat and try to keep body weight centered while engaging your core
• Avoid excessive bending at the lower back
• Ask for assistance with hard to reach items, or items on the top shelf
• While unloading your groceries, don’t try to make it all in one trip
• Make multiple trips to not overload yourself
• Avoid any twisting while seated in the front seats to reach for an item in the back
I hope these tips help to keep you safe during your next shopping trip. If you begin to experience any pain, fall, or injure yourself, OSPTI is here to help! We have several locations to meet your needs.