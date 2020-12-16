As the snow starts to fall we look towards breaking out the shovels during the long winter days ahead. Snow shoveling can be good exercise, but it can also lead to increased strain on the low back and shoulders leading to injury. As you break out your shovel, keep a few tips in mind to prevent injury, including:
• Warm-up prior to starting the activity in order to get your blood flowing and muscles ready to go. Simple activities including walking up and down the stairs a few times or standing up from a chair a few times will do the trick.
• Use a shovel with the appropriate length shaft for your height. Using too short of a shaft will require more bending from the back, while too long of a shaft makes the weight at the end heavier to lift.
• Use your legs! By bending at the knees and using your legs to lift, as well as stepping in the direction you are throwing the snow will help you avoid excessive twisting through the low back.
• Lift smaller loads or push the snow rather than lift it.
• Take plenty of breaks. While taking a break, stand up tall and lean backwards gently to reverse the excessive forward bending associated with shoveling.
If you do overdo it and begin to experience back pain after shoveling, contact us at OSPTI to help relieve your pain and get you back moving!
