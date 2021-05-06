The abundance of new life that abounds in Spring may be the right time to begin a conversation with your children about the importance of gardening. Here are some specific reasons why gardening may be important to your family.
Cornell University and the Children and Nature Network cite the following benefits of gardening with children:
• Generate pride, instill a sense of ownership, and responsibility within the community
• Enhance the appearance, and image of the community
• Improved social skills and stronger emotional connections to people and nature
• Increased self-esteem through workforce readiness skills such as initiative, perseverance, resilience, and a growth mindset
• Improved grades and fosters valuable connections between subject areas such as science and science literacy, math, and social studies
• Enhanced health from wholesome physical activity that keeps everyone engaged
• Pro-environment behaviors that heighten children’s environmental awareness and promote earth stewardship
The CDC Community Preventive Services Task Force major fact findings show gardening with children increases children’s vegetable consumption and how interventions including nutrition education in addition to gardening activities were more effective than gardening activities alone. Additionally, gardening provides children with hands-on experience planting, growing, harvesting and preserving fruits and vegetables. This task force recommends interventions in at least one of the following: outside gardens, micro farms container gardens,and other alternative gardening methods.
In a Children Nature Network research report and aggregated data study, children themselves reported, changes in their attitudes towards vegetables. Children’s enthusiastic attitude about gardening motivated them to consume more vegetables, and children advocated the consumption of vegetables at home. The children wanted to eat the vegetables they had grown and expected their own and freshly harvested vegetables to taste better than vegetable from the supermarket.
Additionally, they took initiative in finding ways to keep the vegetables from going to waste, including negotiating with their parents about using all the vegetables. One of the children’s perspectives on gardening and vegetable consumption, “I eat the vegetables because I have grown them with my own hands.”
Children often easily connect about various subjects through books. Listed below are the American Horticultural Society 2020 Junior Master Gardener Growing Good Kids Books Awards:
• “We are the Gardeners”– JoAnna Gaines shares in the personal story of the Fixer Upper family’s adventures in starting their own family garden. This is a beautifully watercolor illustrated book by Julianna Swaney. Throughout the book, you and your children can read about all the obstacles overcome and lessons learned as this beloved family worked to grow their garden from a single fern to a bustling vegetable garden.
• “Badger’s Perfect Garden” – Marcia Diane Arnold authors how it’s springtime and Badger is ready to plant the perfect. Garden. He has spent months gathering and sorting seeds. It’s been a lot of work yet it’s worth it. His friends Red Squirrel, Dormouse, and Weasel come to help. They weed. They rake. Finally, they plant. Afterward, everyone celebrates, and Badger can already imagine the perfect rows of flowers and vegetables. Then a rainstorm comes and wishes away the beautiful seeds.
• “Right This Very Minute” –Lisl H. Detlefsen. What’s that you say? You’re hungry? Right this very minute? Then you need a farmer. You have the stories of so many right here on your table! This delicious celebration of food and farming is sure to inspire readers of all ages to learn more about where their food comes from- right this very minute!
• “The Thing About Bees: A Love Letter” – Shabazz Larkin spins a buoyant monologue to his young sons about why bees are so important and how they are analogous to rambunctious children. The narrative is threaded with unconditional love for both subjects. Hand lettering, bold coloring, and textural, mixed-media artwork add energy while evocative language makes for a spirited and joy-filled read-aloud.
In an effort to increase social connections, equality and food security, next month, we will explore ways to volunteer at our very own Community Gardens at St. Francis Health.
“Plant so your own heart will grow”- Hafiz
For more good reads on the wonder of nature in the garden go to: kidsgardening.org; backpocketlearning.org; American Horticultural Society or ahsgardening.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.