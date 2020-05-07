Early detection for speech and language difficulties is important. Between the ages of 1-3, children are learning so much language. They hear all of the vocabulary adults are using on a daily basis. Parents often say, “this is most fun age, but also most challenging.”
Children in this age range might show frustration because they want to be independent and understand many things around them but don’t know how to express themselves or how to use words to get what they want. There’s a wide range of what is considered “typical” since children develop at their own pace. Parents often compare younger children to their older children when they were younger, which is natural, but can raise concern for a parent when one child isn’t picking up on things at the same age as another child.
What should you expect from children between 1 ½ and 2? The child should point to several body parts and can point to simple pictures in a book when named. They can follow simple directions like “get the ball” and they can understand simple questions like “where’s your shoe?”
By age 2, a parent should be able to understand at least 50 percent of their child’s speech. They should be able to make the b, p, m, d, n, and h sounds. At the age of 2, children typically have a vocabulary of 50 words or so, and they may be just beginning to combine words into short phrases, like “where kitty?” or “mommy go,” or “no milk.”
What should you expect from a child between 2 and 3? The child should be able to understand most of what is being said to them. They are beginning to understand differences in meaning between words like stop-go, in-on, big-little, up-down, and they are following requests like “get your cup and put it on the table.” They start to sit longer for stories, songs, and simple games. Between ages 2 and 3, your child will have a word for almost everything and you should be able to understand 50-75 percent of what they say. Children at this age are typically able to make the sounds mentioned earlier, plus they start to use the t, w, f, g, and k sounds. Their vocabulary expands to between 50 and 250 words, and they start stringing together 3-4 words phrases, like “I go up,” “I no like that,” and “Daddy walking my puppy.”
If you have any questions or concerns about your child’s speech or language development, I would be happy to speak with you. You can contact Kelsey at the Breckenridge office at 218-641-7725.
