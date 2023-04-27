Speech, language development in children

OSPTI in Breckenridge offers speech therapy services for children and adults. A question that is often asked is how many words should my child be saying and what sounds should they be using. Knowing these important speech-language milestones can help to ensure your child is progressing appropriately and to seek out assistance if you have concerns.
• Seven months — 12 months old
Your child should coo and babble when playing alone or with you and making speech-like babbling sounds such as “pa” or “ba.”
• 12 months old
Your child should use one or more words with meaning besides “mama” and “dada.” They should be imitating familiar words and responding to their own name. They also should understand simple instructions when given a visual cue.
• 18 months old
They should have approximately 10-30 words. At this time they understand more words than they can say. They should understand the word “no,” follow a simple command and point to some body parts.
• 2 years old
Your child should name a number of common objects in their surroundings. They should be mostly using words to communicate and putting words together such as “more cookie.” They should be asking simple questions such as “what’s this.” Sounds you should hear them saying are: p, b, d, m, h and w.
• 3 years old
Your child should be using the following sounds: k, g, f, t, n in words. They should have a word for familiar people, places, things and actions. They should know the concepts in, on and under and be using words together in a sentence (three words) and be easily understood by family and others.
• 4-5 years old
Your child should be using sentences that give lots of detail, telling stories that stick to the topic and should be able to communicate easily with other children and adults. At 5 years old your children should be using sh, ch and l sounds correctly. Between 6-7 years old your child should start using r and th sounds correctly.
During the month of May, OSPTI is offering free 15-minute speech and language screenings for children of all ages. If you are questioning your child’s speech and language abilities and would like find out if he or she is on track, please call OSPTI at 218-641-7725 and schedule an appointment for a free screening and a chance to visit with a speech-language pathologist about the questions you may have.