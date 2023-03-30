OSPTI Spring Cleaning: Safety comes first Taylor Karger Mar 30, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It may not feel like it yet, but spring is hopefully right around the corner, and for a lot of us that means it’s just about time for spring cleaning.Spring cleaning can mean a lot of different activities, and overall can mean a lot of exercise type activity. From lifting to climbing, it can take a lot to get to every part of your house.Here are some helpful hints and tips for staying safe and injury-free this spring:If you’re like me, you’re finally putting away those boxes full of Christmas and winter decorations, and for me that’s a lot of carrying boxes up and down stairs.• If you are able, keep a hand free so that you are able to hold on to a railing to avoid falling.• Try to not carry a large enough load so that you can’t see over the top of the load. If you are able to see over the top, this will help avoid risk of tripping and falling.• If it feels too heavy when you lift it up, it’s too heavy to carry down stairs alone.• Before any activity, it is good to warm up, stretch and get your muscles ready.• This can help avoid injury, and keep those muscles ready for activity.• Don’t be in a rush, and takes breaks when you’re tired.• Spring cleaning can be exhausting. But it is important to remember that breaks are important, and trying to push through fatigue when you “just want to get it done” can lead to injuries.• Listen to your body, it will tell you when you need to rest.My least favorite task from the entire spring cleaning list is washing windows.• Be cautious while on ladders and stools.• Always move the ladder/stool rather than leaning too far.• Have someone hold the ladder steady for you.• Always place the ladder/stool on an even, flat surface.• While standing on a stool, place it somewhere near a railing or something that you can hold on to. Always keep three points of contact if able to (both feet and one arm).• Keep clutter out of walkways and keep away from the top or bottom of stairs to avoid falls.• Try to clean up clutter as you are able to.Another common cleaning task is cleaning floors.• Be careful with these floors while they are wet, and walk safely over them if you have to.• Let other family members, children, etc. know if a floor is wet to avoid falls.When moving large, heavy boxes or if moving things such as furniture, it is important to remember those proper lifting mechanics:• Always bend at your knees and never lift with your back.• Use your leg muscles.• Keep back straight and in good position.• Get help with very heavy lifts, and if you don’t have help, clean around it.• Wear shoes to avoid injuring your feet/toes.These are just some of the tasks you may do when it comes to spring cleaning. Remembering to work safely and take breaks will help to keep you and your family safe.However, injuries and accidents still happen, and at OSPTI we are here to help you through those injuries and get you back and moving again without pain. Copy article link Taylor Karger, is a physical therapist at OSPTI. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anatomy Medicine Construction Industry Sports Job Market