Spring is here (fingers crossed)! It’s that time of year where the weather is getting nicer and we start to clean the house. It feels good to get some fresh air inside after all the windows and doors have been closed through the winter time. During this time it is important to make sure you protect your body as well as maintain a safe environment to prevent injury.
Here are five tips and tricks for you to consider this spring:
1. Warm up before cleaning – Performing a gentle warm up such as walking can help prepare your muscles for the tasks ahead and help prevent injury.
2. Start small, pace yourself – It is okay to start with the smaller rooms and work your way up. Take breaks throughout the day in order to give your body enough rest.
3. Be careful moving heavier pieces of furniture – If you are uncomfortable moving an item make sure to get help before attempting to move it. Make sure to use your legs and not your back when lifting, even if the item is lighter.
4. Keep your areas clean – Having a lot of clutter can cause increased risk of tripping and falling when moving around your house. It is important to keep cleaning supplies to the side as well as minimize cords throughout the house that are in open areas.
5. Drink plenty of water – As we get cleaning it is easy to get side tracked. It is important to get enough water throughout the day in order to boost your energy and prevent dehydration.
Whether it’s rearranging furniture, standing on a chair to dust ceiling fans, or getting rid of old boxes, remember these tips! Protect yourself and others to have a safe and healthy spring!
