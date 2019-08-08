St. Catherine’s Living Center and Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Floan as director of social services.
Floan is a licensed social worker who graduated with a degree in social work from Minnesota State University, Moorhead. Previously, she served as a community support worker in the adult services division with Northwestern Mental Health Center, and as a case manager with Normal County Social Services. She is originally from the Ada-Borup, Minnesota, area.
Floan’s responsibilities include the overall supervision and coordination of the social services department including identifying residents’ needs for medically related social services, psycho/social services, and emotional support services; and devises and implements services/interventions to assist the residents.
She assists residents and families with providing services and interventions for grief, bereavement and end of life issues, as well as providing oversight and consultation on any vulnerable adult issues as the abuse prevention coordinator.
“We are very pleased to welcome Sarah to St. Catherine’s Living Center,” said Jim Cornelius, CEO and administrator of Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton, a leading provider of quality care for steniors and older adults in the area for 60 years. “Her compassion, leadership, and experience in social services, especially working with older adults and their families, are a great addition to our community.”
St. Catherine’s Living Center and Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton provides a complete “continuum of care” for adults and seniors including long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, care at home, independent living, assisted living and basic care, and caregiver relief services.
For more information on St. Catherine’s services, contact 701-642-6667 or visit www.blcwahpeton.org.
