St. Catherine's Wellness Team enriches lives of residents

National Activity Professionals’ Week is Jan. 22-28; it is designed to honor activity professionals and the significant role they play in enriching the lives of our residents each and every day. Here at St. Catherine’s, we are called the Wellness Team, which consists of four individuals who bring compassion, creativeness, enthusiasm and energy to work every day to help inspire, engage and enrich the lives of our residents; as well as, other staff members.
The main goal for wellness teams is to plan, implement and engage residents with meaningful activities. We have a wide variety of ways to engage our residents, which may include: pet therapy, music, exercise, community programs or outings, creative-expressive programs, cognitive games, educational opportunities, spirituality, and special events; as well as, individual activities. As the newest member to our team has stated, “I didn’t realize that activities do so much MORE for the residents than BINGO and throw parties! You truly treat them like family.”
Activity professionals have had to get a little more creative with the pandemic and the extra contact precautions in place. We have had to focus more on the 1:1 and independent activities (and less on groups) for our residents. We bring the activity to the resident whether it is painting nails, curling hair, doing a craft, or doing in-room bingo, we treat our resident more life family, than in the past.
Next time you see an activity professional whether it here at St. Catherine’s or someplace else; make sure to thank them for everything they do.
Sara Balfour is the Wellness Director at Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton.