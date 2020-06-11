Rehab. Services Manager
According to the American College of Sports Medicine, regular physical activity is important for staying healthy for all of us, young and old! Compared to just sitting around most of the time, moderate-intensity physical activity is associated with better immune function. Regular physical activity can help reduce your feelings of stress and anxiety (which many of us may be feeling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic).
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends 150-300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity and 2 sessions per week of muscle strength training. Every active minute counts even if it is in 5, 10 or 20 minutes, however and wherever you can.
Possible activities to consider:
Indoor Activities
• Put some music on and walk briskly around the house or up and down the stairs for 10-15 minutes, 2-3 times per day.
• Dance to your favorite music.
• Jump rope (if your joints can handle it).
• Do an exercise video.
• Use home cardio machines if you have them.
Outdoor Activities (if allowed)
• Walk or jog around your neighborhood. Stay 6 feet away from others.
• Be active in a local park. Spending time in nature may enhance immune function.
• Go for a bicycle ride.
• Do gardening and lawn work (Spring is finally here!).
• Play active games with your family.
• Download a strength workout app to your smart phone, such as the 7-Minute Workout (no equipment necessary).
• Do a strength training video.
• Perform yoga – deep breathing and mindfulness can also reduce anxiety.
• Find ways to do simple muscle strengthening exercises around your house. Consider exercises such as: squats or sit-to-stands from a sturdy chair, push-ups against a wall, lunges or single leg step-ups on stairs.
If you have any questions about therapy, exercise and ways to improve your health, contact your healthcare provider and give CHI St. Francis Health Rehabilitation Services Department a call at 218-643-0345.
