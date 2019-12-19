Heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S., resulting in over 52,000 home fires each year, according to research from the National Fire Protection Association.
It is no surprise that space heaters are at the top of the list, causing 44 percent of these fires and 86 percent of these fire related deaths. Next on the list would be fireplace or chimney fires causing 32 percent of home fires and 4 percent of these deaths, leaving just a small percentage of fires caused by your central heating forced air systems.
Heating equipment home fires alone result in 490 deaths. Three out of five of these deaths are in homes not equipped with smoke detectors, or with detectors that have had the batteries removed.
So now we know the leading cause of home fires and why over half of these home fire deaths occur, so what can we do about it?
Let’s start with the space heaters. Space heaters are the leading cause of these fires because they are usually used in a bedroom or sleeping area. Clothes or blankets get tossed onto the space heater and it takes no time at all to start a fire with that kind of heat on any type of cloth.
Space heaters are also known to draw a lot of electricity or amps through the cord which can melt the cord and start and electrical fire. My suggestion is if you feel the space heater is a must, use it while you’re awake.
Heat up the room, grab some extra blankets and shut the heater off before falling asleep.
If a fire is caused while you’re awake, you will smell and see the smoke and be able to get to safety.
As far as fireplace and chimney fires are concerned, be sure to keep the front of the fireplace closed so no hot shards can fall out and start a fire. Be sure to have the chimney inspected annually for soundness and deposits and have it cleaned as necessary.
Have your central heating forced air furnaces serviced and cleaned annually, and replace the filters as necessary.
Smoke detectors in your home should be tested monthly, and replace the batteries at least annually, although I would recommend every six months. It’s easy to remember if you do it with the time change.
Smoke detectors should be on every level of your home, in each bedroom and outside of any sleeping quarters.
The best smoke detectors for your home are wired together so if one goes off, they all do. This will insure that you will know there is a fire no matter where it is in the home.
A little bit of knowledge and a couple safety tips can go a long way. Happy Holidays.
