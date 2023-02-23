Did you know in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first proclamation declaring February, American Heart Health Month? Since that time, February has been a month to help raise awareness and educate on the importance of taking care of your heart. What a coincidence that we celebrate Valentine’s Day, which has the heart as the universal sign, on Heart Health month!

Hypertension is a common type of heart disease and known as the silent killer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 2 adults has hypertension, yet only 1 in 4 has it under control. If you have hypertension, having your blood pressure under control means that it is less than 130/80 mmHg.



Miranda Andel RN, BSN, is a Public Health Nurse with Richland County Health Department.

