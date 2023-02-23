Did you know in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first proclamation declaring February, American Heart Health Month? Since that time, February has been a month to help raise awareness and educate on the importance of taking care of your heart. What a coincidence that we celebrate Valentine’s Day, which has the heart as the universal sign, on Heart Health month!
Hypertension is a common type of heart disease and known as the silent killer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 2 adults has hypertension, yet only 1 in 4 has it under control. If you have hypertension, having your blood pressure under control means that it is less than 130/80 mmHg.
Knowing your blood pressure and seeking steps to live a heart healthy lifestyle can be life- saving. If hypertension is left uncontrolled, it may cause heart disease, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, pregnancy complications, and cognitive declines later in life.
The CDC has 7 strategies to live a heart-healthy life:
• Know your health history: Talk to your provider to determine if you have any risk factors for heart disease.
• Eat Healthy: Eat more healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products. Avoid foods high in salt, fat, and added sugar.
• Move: Get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week.
• Quit Smoking: Take the first step to quit by contacting a tobacco cessation specialist.
• Take medicine as directed: Take medications specifically as ordered and ask your provider questions if you don’t understand.
• Choose drinks wisely: Drink more water and less sugary drinks. If you drink alcohol, limit consumption to one drink for women and two drinks for men per day.
Richland County Health Department offers free blood pressure checks and free tobacco cessation counseling and medications. Please contact us at 701-642-7735 to start your heart health journey today.
Miranda Andel RN, BSN, is a Public Health Nurse with Richland County Health Department.
