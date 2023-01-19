STRESS ... What’s stress?
Ariel L. Johnson

Feeling overwhelmed? Feeling distressed? Mental or physical stress can be caused by a variety of different factors.

Stress is usually the result of an external cause. For example, a short term stress could be finishing an important project at work or a long term stress could be figuring out how you are going to pay your bills every month. No matter how you experience it, everyone will at some point experience stress in their lives. If your stress is not managed effectively, it can lead to anxiety. Anxiety will not go away on its own and can start to interfere with your daily activities. Both stress and anxiety can cause mental and physical symptoms such as extreme worry, feeling edgy, headaches, body pain or trouble sleeping.



