STRESS ... What’s stress?

Feeling overwhelmed? Feeling distressed? Mental or physical stress can be caused by a variety of different factors.
Stress is usually the result of an external cause. For example, a short term stress could be finishing an important project at work or a long term stress could be figuring out how you are going to pay your bills every month. No matter how you experience it, everyone will at some point experience stress in their lives. If your stress is not managed effectively, it can lead to anxiety. Anxiety will not go away on its own and can start to interfere with your daily activities. Both stress and anxiety can cause mental and physical symptoms such as extreme worry, feeling edgy, headaches, body pain or trouble sleeping.
Coping with stress in a healthy way is important so it doesn’t turn into uncontrolled anxiety. Coping strategies need to be individualized and no two people will be the same! If you haven’t found what works best for you here are some tips to try:
• Exercise – this might not mean going to the gym every day. Try a leisure walk or stretching.
• Stay in touch – reach out to family or friends who provide positive support.
• Eat healthy, regular meals
• Stay hydrated and decrease caffeine
• Try a relaxing activity – breathing exercises, journaling or reading are some great ideas
• Challenge negative thoughts and replace with positive ones
If your stress turns into anxiety, you will need to seek professional help. Seeking professional help is not a sign weakness or something to be embarrassed about. It is all about taking care of yourself and what is best for you.
You might not know when or how to seek professional help. You should seek professional help if have severe symptoms that last more than two weeks such as difficulty sleeping or concentrating, appetite or weight changes, if you can’t get out of bed in the morning, unable to perform daily functions, loss of interest in things you once found enjoyable or thoughts of death or self-harm. You can seek help by making an appointment with a medical professional or having someone you trust make that appointment for you. You are never alone, do not be afraid to reach out! If in crisis, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
Richland County Health Department has resources available. We can help, call us 701-642-7735.
Miranda Andel RN, BSN, is a health services professional with Richland County Health Department.