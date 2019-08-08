Children learn by using their eyes. Vision accounts for about 70 percent of learning, experts say.
Because of this, children need to get regular eye exams to identify problems early, so there isn’t an interruption in the learning process, leading to frustration for the child and parents.
But how do we check a child’s vision if they are too young to talk, don’t know letters or can’t be trusted to choose between “lens one or two?” And what if the child doesn’t even want to be at the exam?
First, the timing of the exam should be appropriate. The exam should take place during a normally active time of day for the child. If they are hungry or tired, it will make things more difficult. An effort should be made to eliminate distractions, like siblings, from the exam room. And, of course, some kind of reward for a completed exam always helps.
Performing a child eye exam is mostly about developing a rapport with them and working efficiently. I am constantly choosing the best and most efficient tests that give me the information I need to find out how they’re seeing.
The tests can be made to feel like games and the difficulty can be lowered to make the child think “I can do this” and “watch me impress you with my ability.” Pictures are utilized and there is never right or wrong implied with their answers. A lot of encouragement and praise is utilized to keep them engaged.
A car with a small break in one wheel can test vision for younger children. Face paddles that even younger children will instinctively look at are used as well. Additionally, a large amount of objective information can be gathered using technology and special light-focusing instruments that require no patient response.
