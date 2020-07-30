Summer activities require symmetrical movement

As we are getting further into the summer season of golf, baseball, and softball (or maybe pickleball?), limitations in joint motion may lead to injuries. These activities all require coordination of movement of the shoulders, back, hips and ankles in order to do them successfully.
If we have differences in movement between our left and right sides, we may compensate in another area as we perform the swing of the club or the bat. It may cause strain in our shoulder, back or hip. Here are a few movement checks that you can do to see if there might be limitations that put you at risk for injury:
• Can you reach your back pocket or lower back, or over head to touch the back of your neck easily and equally with both hands?
• Lying on your back with your knees bent up, are you able to drop your knees down toward the bed to both the left and right?
• Can you stand near a stable object and balance on each foot?
If you notice differences in in these activities, you may benefit from an assessment by a physical therapist to set up an exercise program that is tailored to your needs in order to prevent injury. If you are already experiencing pain when you get out on the course or the field, therapy can help greatly to get you back to doing the summer sports that you love. OSPTI has clinics in Breckenridge, Hankinson, and Fergus Falls with therapists who are ready to help you feel your best and enjoy your summer!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.