Spending time outdoors is a great way to be physically active, reduce stress and get some much needed vitamin D but you should also consider protecting your skin from the sun while outside. August makes it a good time for us to learn about the signs of sun damage as it is Summer Sun Safety month. Remembering the ways to protect you and your family from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight is important.
Too much exposure to UV radiation from the sun can damage your skin. Children tend to spend more time outdoors and can burn easily which makes them especially vulnerable.
Skin cancer can develop primarily in areas of the scalp, face, lips, ears, neck, chest, arms, hands and legs. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer according to the American Cancer Society.
Though, enjoying time outdoors is important for good health, staying protected from the sun will allow you and your family to do so safely.
Tips to help protect yourself from UV radiation include:
Time of day – avoid exposure to the sun in the middle of the day, generally between 10 a.m. and 4p.m. when the UV rays are the strongest. Clouds offer little protection and the powerful rays of the sun can reflect off surfaces like water, sand, snow or pavement.
Sunscreen – using sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 is recommended, even on cloudy days. Be sure to apply sunscreen generously and reapply every two hours, more often if you’re swimming or perspiring. Be sure to apply generously to those areas where sun cancer primarily develops. Also, be sure to check the expiration of your sunscreen.
Sunglasses – UV rays from the sun can also burn your eyes. Sunburned eyes can sometimes feel painful and gritty. Too much sunlight can cause damage to the retina, lens or cornea which could potentially result in cataracts or ocular melanoma. Be sure to choose sunglasses that block both types of UV radiation, UVA and UVB.
Clothing – sunscreen does not provide complete protection so you should also consider protecting your skin with dark, tightly woven clothing that covers your arms and legs. A broad brimmed hat will provide more protection than a baseball cap or visor.
Protection from the sun's UV rays is important all your, not just in the summer. Following these safety tips can help protect you and your family while enjoying time outdoors.
SANDY YOUNGQUIST, CDM CFPP, is part of the team at Benedictine Living Community - Wahpeton.