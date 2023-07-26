230727-p7-summer-sun
Buy Now

Spending time outdoors is a great way to be physically active, reduce stress and get some much needed vitamin D but you should also consider protecting your skin from the sun while outside. August makes it a good time for us to learn about the signs of sun damage as it is Summer Sun Safety month. Remembering the ways to protect you and your family from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight is important.

Too much exposure to UV radiation from the sun can damage your skin. Children tend to spend more time outdoors and can burn easily which makes them especially vulnerable. 



SANDY YOUNGQUIST, CDM CFPP, is part of the team at Benedictine Living Community - Wahpeton.

Tags