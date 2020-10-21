Taking care of yourself while taking care of others during COVID-19

Life looks a little different these days with the current pandemic, but that does not stop healthcare professionals from caring for others and providing them with compassionate care.
Although healthcare professionals may look a little different when providing care and may feel more stressed with an increase in roles and responsibilities, that hasn’t stopped their passion for showing up every day for their patients. Now more than ever is it especially important to ensure you are taking care of yourself as well. Sasangohar et al. (2020) reports healthcare providers are currently experiencing an increase in physical and mental fatigue, stress and anxiety, and burnout due to the increase in stress in their work environments which includes working short staffed, limited resources, working longer shifts, disruptions to sleep and work-life balance and occupational hazards.
The American Journal of Occupational Therapy defines burnout as “a job-related condition involving feelings of emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and reduced personal accomplishment” (Roger & Dodson, 2020). Burnout develops when job stress is not effectively managed.
One way to manage this increased stress during this time is mindfulness. Mindfulness can be defined as “the awareness that emerges through paying attention, on purpose, and non-judgmentally to the unfolding of experience moment by moment” (Luken & Sammons, 2016).
Mindfulness can be practiced in a variety of ways including mindful breathing and sitting meditation and various other techniques. Many healthcare professionals have noted decreased job stress and burnout with the implementation of mindfulness into their daily lives.
Body scanning is an alternative method that has been found to be effective in reducing stress. Body scanning is a form of progressive muscle relaxation and can assist in better managing pain, anxiety, and stress by releasing physical tension and quieting the mind.
Body scanning can be done while sitting, progressively relaxing the muscles throughout the body from head to toe while noticing areas of tension or discomfort, observing your thoughts, and bringing awareness back to the body (Winters, 2016).
With implementation of these stress relieving practices, you can decrease your risk for job burnout and decrease your overall physical and mental fatigue while continuing to give to yourself in order to care for others.
