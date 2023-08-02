Ten small ways to provide great customer service to patients

Providing great customer service to patients will make them feel like you are all on the same team, they will be more apt to send referrals, and they will be more willing to make sure you are paid for the time and effort you have spent on their care.
Here are 10 ways to provide excellent service to your patients in healthcare: Nursing Home/Assisted Living/Home Health:
1. Make sure you are capable of making a good first impression. This is even more important for the direct care employees responsible for greeting and caring for the residents. The families really do make first impressions within the first hour of coming to a facility.
2. Keep your promises. If you say, “I will get back to you,” do it. Even if you don’t have the answer, or need help caring for someone a quick conversation and assurance helps the resident trust in you, always let the resident know you are still working on it, is always best. Keep your commitments, no matter how small.
3. Show appreciation and gratitude to your patients. Thank customers in a meaningful and thoughtful manner on every interaction. Say thank you and smile.
4. Provide solid training. Great customer service isn’t all common sense, or there would be more of it. Use the “Golden Rule” and do unto others as you wish others do to you.
5. Listen and act when your residents complain. Deal with every complaint, as complaints can be opportunities to build a lifetime of loyalty from a resident. Make sure that you listen to the complaint, check the validity, take action to resolve it, and then let the resident know how it was resolved.
6. Go above and beyond what your residents expect. It is always better to over-deliver on expectations. Make sure you are meeting your residents’ needs, then make an effort to exceed them by paying close attention to every detail in the delivery of your services.
7. Make it easy on your patients. Make the experience in the facility as easy as possible with minimal wait times, maximum comfort, and amenities such as coffee and water, when possible. Also take into account of the flow of things to ensure it is easy to navigate.
8. Be open with mistakes. Forgot to answer call light? Didn’t get meal to the resident timely? Running a little late? Be honest, apologize sincerely, and offer options to fix the issue.
9. Be a little obsessed with your patients. Would you have a healthcare facility without them? You should know who your residents are, why they come and see you, and you should be sure they receive the best experience and follow up possible. All staff should make an effort to remember names of your frequent family visitors, that goes a long way in making a resident and their family feel welcome.
10. Treat your employees (and each other) like customers. It is a little like leading by example, if you treat your coworkers with great service, they will be more equipped to model that for the residents.
When residents feel they have been treated like a priority, satisfaction increases. If you combine great service in and out of their homes, you are well on your way to satisfied patients.
JIM CORNELIUS is the executive director of Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton.