Thank your pharmacists during National Pharmacy Week

National Pharmacy Week going on now through Saturday, Oct. 24. It is a time to recognize and acknowledge the invaluable contributions that pharmacists and pharmacy technicians make to safe patient care in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings.
Our staff at CHI St Francis Health play a very important role in educating patients, promoting safe and effective use of medications, and always making a very positive difference at our hospital.
Pharmacists are an active member of the patient’s healthcare team. By working very closely with the doctors and nurses, pharmacists help to ensure that the patients at a hospital achieve optimal outcomes from their medications, meaning you get the expected result without untoward side effects.
You get better care with a pharmacist involved in your healthcare because they are your medication experts. Most have graduated with a six-year, doctor of pharmacy degree. This degree is science-heavy with an emphasis on chemistry and pharmacology. There is no one on your hospital team that understands medications and the role they play in a patient’s body like your pharmacist.
Many times, your doctor will call on the pharmacist to advise in choosing the best medications for your condition and the optimal dosage according to your age, weight and other elements of your medical history.
Your hospital pharmacist is available to talk to you about your medicines and how they work. They will review all your medications with you including prescription and non-prescriptions medications to make sure they all work well together. Your pharmacist can talk to you about medication dosages, possible side effects and risks associated with each medicine. It is very important that you stay informed and educated about each and every medication you are taking.
Pharmacists are also available to administer vaccines. This year, with the current pandemic scare, it is more important than ever, to get your flu vaccine. The flu vaccine should be available at any local pharmacy or healthcare clinic in the area.
Remember, during National Pharmacy Week, to recognize and thank your pharmacist for their contribution in your getting healthy and staying healthy each and every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.