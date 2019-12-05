The average adult spends more time on the toilet than exercising

We’re not all as physically active as we should be, and it can be hard to fit workouts into our daily routine. On the other hand, when it comes to relieving ourselves (yes, we mean going to the bathroom), we can’t really deny our regular need to do our business.
According to a 2017 study by British non-profit UKActive, adults spend an average of three hours and nine minutes on the toilet each week, but only spend around one hour and 30 minutes being physically active during that same time span. The major health concern here is our lack of exercise, but things like poor diet, lack of exertion and our tendency to play on smartphones in the bathroom are all other factors that are driving this imbalance.
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination each week. The guidelines also recommend that children and adolescents be active for at least 60 minutes every day. Following these guidelines can contribute to overall health and decrease the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes.
Walking is a great way to get the physical activity needed to obtain health benefits. Walking does not require any special skills. It also does not require a gym membership or expensive equipment.
For further information or questions related to exercise and health related questions, please call CHI St. Francis Health — Medical Wellness Center at 218-643-0345.
Walk more — take action to improve your health.
