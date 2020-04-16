Running . . . no . . . cycling . . . no . . . skating . . . no. None of these activities according to Sportline’s Guide to Walking can make the claim that walking can. Walking is the #1 participation sport worldwide. Why? Well here are a few good reasons.
Easy To Do
There is no great trick to walking. It does not require any special skills or advanced conditioning. Walking doesn’t require any special equipment or clothing. All you need is a good pair of walking shoes, comfortable clothing, a pedometer, and you’re all set.
Healthy
When Hippocrates said that “walking is man’s best medicine,” he didn’t realize that thousands of years later, new befits of walking would be discovered daily. Some health benefits of walking include:
• Burns almost as many calories as jogging
• Eases back pains
• Slims your waist
• Lowers blood pressure
• Reduces levels of bad cholesterol
• Reduces heart attack risk
• Enhances stamina and energy
• Lessens anxiety and tension
• Improves muscle tone
• Easy on your joints
• Reduces appetite
• Increases aerobic capacity
• Can be done in short bouts
• Slows down osteoporosis bone loss
• Can be done when you’re traveling
Safe
Walking is probably the safest exercise you can do. It doesn’t require prior training or conditioning and doesn’t involve a great deal of physical exertion in the beginning. Studies have even shown that due to the design of our body, walking is more natural than sitting, standing or running, and walking is not as stressful to the body as other exercises.
For example, running is much more stressful on the heart and joints and leads to many more injuries. The shock impact of a runner’s step is 3-4 times a person’s weight, while walking is only 1 ½. Some sports like basketball and tennis can have a shock force of 7 times a person’s weight.
While walking is easier on your body, it can be just as beneficial as running in helping you lose weight. If you run for 30 minutes at 4 miles per hour you will burn 165 calories on a level surface, 225 on a slight incline of 5 percent, and 360 calories on a 10 percent incline.
Find a method that is comfortable to you and that’s all there is to it. Here are a few helpful hints on walking:
• Posture is key — In order to get the most out of walking, good posture is crucial. Keep your head up and your spine straight and look straight ahead. Keep your arms and shoulders loose (do look down occasionally to avoid possible road obstacles).
• Take deep, regular breaths — Never hold your breath.
• Walk, don’t run — to get the most out of your walk you should keep a brisk pace, but not fast. You should be able to individually determine a correct pace shortly after starting your walking routine. If you find it is difficult to breathe easily, slow down. You’re obviously walking too fast.
• Is your body trying to tell you something? — The expression “if it feels good, do it” applies to walking and the opposite is also true. If you have a lot of pain or discomfort, check with your doctor.
• Stride — Try to take long, smooth strides. Your motion should be fairly effortless, with your arms swinging at your sides for balance.
Now that you’ve found out all about walking, it’s up to you to make walking a part of your life. Once you have selected one of the previously mentioned exercise programs or have designed your won, it is a good idea to do the following: set goals, make a time commitment, and keep track of your progress.
