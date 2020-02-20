New medical treatments often arise not out of new technology, but by trial and error to make the current treatment better.

An example of this is a new surgical treatment for Fuchs endothelial dystrophy. This disease involves the deterioration of a certain layer of cells on the back side of the clear cornea. These patients often find their vision deteriorating over the years and are initially treated with eye drops.

When the time comes for surgery, the risk of a transplant is discussed with the patient before the doctor proceeds with surgery. In years past, the entire cornea was transplanted. A few years ago a new technique where only the back layers of the cornea were transplanted and were found to give better results with less risk.

Now an even newer technique is being tried where only a single layer of cells is transplanted. The new procedure gives even better results and even less risk. The problem is the difficulty of the procedure. It requires tissue banks to change their harvesting technique and requires a high degree of skill on the surgeon’s part.

The refinement of previous techniques leading to new procedures is an awesome process to observe as a provider. Patients with these conditions are in need of new treatment options. It is vital we allow providers, medical researchers, and industries to exist in an environment where they can safely and confidently innovate.

Dr. Jace Picken is an optometrist at Prairie Vision Center in Wahpeton

