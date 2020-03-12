In addition to the usual basketball tournaments, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and hopefully an early start to spring, one of the things March brings is an increased awareness for colon cancer screening.
Granted, this is not something that is marked on everyone’s calendar or talked about with great anticipation at the dinner table, but it is something we should be aware of and address.
Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death according to the Centers for Disease Control. In some cases there can be a genetic component to developing the disease, but the reality is that 70 percent of people that do develop it don’t have a family history. We do have several important pieces of information in this treating and preventing this disease.
The first is that 80 percent of people that develop the disease will do so after the age of 50. The second is that it usually occurs in a sequence of a polyp developing and eventually turning into a cancer. If we find the polyp and remove it, we can prevent the cancer.
The third most important fact is that according to the National Cancer Institute, 90 percent of patients diagnosed with a colon cancer are cured if it is caught early. It just makes sense to get screened. Let’s look at what is involved for the low risk patient which are the majority of people.
So what are our options? They break down into two approaches: either looking at the lining of the colon or testing the stool for evidence of a polyps or a cancer.
The gold standard is the colonoscopy, where a flexible fiber optic scope is used. This is done after a bowel prep and under sedation. It allows us to exam the entire colon and remove any polyps that are encountered. If you have no abnormalities, you usually don’t need a repeat scope for 10 years. High risk patients may need a different follow up schedule as will anyone where a polyp is found.
Other visual methods also include flexible sigmoidoscopy which looks at about a third of the colon and does not involve sedation or a vigorous prep. The downside is that an X-ray study is required to clear the remainder of the colon and if any polyps are found, you will need a full scope. It does have its place and as with the colonoscopy, if negative a 10-year follow up is also recommended.
The stool studies basically look at one of two things which suggest a polyp or cancer. The oldest is a test for blood with the assumption being that large polyps or cancers bleeds. If negative the test should be repeated every year. The other study looks for abnormal DNA in the stool.
Large polyps and cancers shed cells which contain abnormal genetic material. Unlike the test for blood, this test is good for three years if it is normal. No prep is required for either test, but if a positive finding means one would need a colonoscopy to look for the source of the blood or abnormal DNA.
Your health care provider can help you determine which test is best for you. All are acceptable in screening for this disease. The average risk patient should start at around 45-50 years of age. (There are recent recommendations that come out that we should start screening at age 45 so you may see this get pushed down from age 50.)
The key is to get screened, for with what we know today, no one should get much less die from colon cancer.
