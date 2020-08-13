The inner landscape of reflective parenting

The birth of a child can lead to the healthy reorganization of previously established beliefs, defenses, and definitions of self. According to Center for Reflective Communities, Dr. John Greenberger’s, “The Reflective and Mindful Parenting” reveals how “reflective parents attempt to sort through and become more sensitive to the internal states within their children and themselves, then begin to make links between these “inside stories” and the behavior being expressed externally.” Let’s explore more closely the two aspects of mentalization and attachment that focus on becoming more reflective parents.
1. Mentalization: This refers to the parent’s capacity to reflect on their own childhood experiences with their own parents. Mentalization is a form of preconscious imaginative mental activity that involves awareness of attitudes, feelings, beliefs, intentions, desires, and plans. This involves the use of reflective questioning to assist in understanding what assumptions or past experiences may be contributing to their current understanding. When parents attribute their own behavior to its root cause, they are more capable of objectively evaluating that behavior to determine if they would like to change or continue to parent as they were parented. All behavior has meaning, and meaning is based on interpretation. Small changes in everyday actions can have a significant positive impact on the well being of families.
2. Secure attachment: It’s first developed within early attachment relationships you relate to your child as an intentional being. Fostering a secure attachment with your child is about “being” rather than about "doing." Secure attachment is created when there is an intentional awareness of nurturing behaviors that show love, physical closeness, responding to your child’s needs, acknowledging feelings, and making positive expressions toward them.
When your child feels a sense of being seen, and heard, your child feels safe, protected and valued by you and consequently feel attached. Your child learns to see the world in a positive light, considers other’s perspectives and expect that future relationships will be rewarding. Your child is better able to understand his or her feelings and manage strong feelings with gratifying expressions. Parents reflect your child’s internal state and represent it as a manageable experience.
This “representation” of your child’s state of mind may involve a softening of caregiver’s tone of the voice, to mirror the infant’s gestures, or facial expression to mirror your child’s words. Emphasis has been placed on the importance of the parental capacity to comprehend the developing mind of your child and to respond in a manner that gives your child a sense of his or her own mind. This parental openness to your child’s state of mind is a quality of the regulatory functions provided by the parent. The parent relies on an emerging understanding of his or her child’s mind in order to engage effectively at his or her child’s level of behavior.
Research shows parental mentalization and secure attachment are directly linked. As parents navigate elements of the parent-child relationship involving conflict, distress, anger, and other uncomfortable feelings they begin to see such experiences an inevitable, ordinary aspects of parenting embracing his or her child’s lead in contact seeking and exploratory behaviors. This slowed-down, quieting, patient directing, focus on moment to moment experience assists in building reflective parenting.
“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
"It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, handsome, talented and fabulous?
"Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God.
"Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do.
"We were born to make manifest the glory of God within us. It is not just in some; it is in everyone.
"And as we let our own light shine, we consciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our fear, our presence automatically liberates others." ~ Marianne Williamson
To learn more about strengths-based approaches to focusing on “states of mind” with respect to attachment that engage in the process of exploration, curiosity, imagination, and mindfulness go to Center for Reflective Communities at: reflectivecommunities.org Or Kids in the House- An online resource of videos and Dr. John Greenberger’s video on “What is Reflective Thinking.”
