With our day-to-day life requiring more and more time in front of screens, I am often asked by my patients about how to achieve the perfect posture or get rid of posture-related pain. Unbeknownst to many patients, while certain postures may have an impact on our spines, they are not inherently wrong. Changing postures into a slouching position is not going to cause long-term damage or pain.
The market for posture correction is saturated with braces and expensive devices that are all aimed at correcting our evil posture woes. In reality, many of these devices are not important and have limited benefit.
In most cases, a specific posture can be sensitized, or cause pain, but this isn’t damaging. When this posture causes pain, it is probably time to shift or move from that posture.
At times, clinicians may advise against certain postures for a short period of time during high levels of pain. However, it is important to remember that even on advice against certain positions, this is not damaging our spine and we don’t need to maintain perfect posture. Once the sensitivity to these postures is eliminated, we recommend returning to those postures and positions.
So, what do we recommend as a solution to complaints about posture-induced stiffness?
First and foremost, stay active! If you get stiff in a certain position, it may be time to take a break from working at the desk and get in some steps. Don’t forget, 10,000 steps a day should be the goal.
In the clinic setting, our treatments are designed to include exercises that help stabilize areas that are prone to posture-related discomfort. Banded rows or pull-downs are a great way to help strengthen the muscles around the shoulder and mid-thoracic spine, thus helping to take away some of the tension we feel in this region.
You can also work on some stability or strengthening exercises to target the core and lower back in the form of planks and squats. We don’t need to be moving mountains in the gym to feel the benefit of these exercises. I will always say, “my favorite exercise is the one you will do consistently,” and if you are active and moving, your body will thank you.
If you have any complaints about posture-related pain and would like to have these issues addressed, please reach out to the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic. You can set up an appointment with one of our skilled chiropractors by calling (701) 642-2000.
