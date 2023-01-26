The squeaky wheel doesn’t always need grease

Not too long ago, I wrote on the topic of the sounds and sensations associated with a chiropractic adjustment. After that article, I had a number of people ask, “Well, what about the crunching and crackling sounds that occur with knee, ankle or other joint movements? Is it dangerous? Does it need treatment? Can I ever sneak down the hall without people hearing my knee a mile away?”
These are all valid questions, and hopefully this article will help you rest easy! The bottom line is that you don’t need to worry about those types of sounds if they occur without pain. The squeaky wheel or, in this case, your joints, don’t always need oil.
There are several reasons not to worry about your knee crackling like a bowl of Rice Krispies.
First, if it is a painless, noisy joint, there is no evidence to show this is something pathological; nor should it require evaluation. Studies have been conducted showing a large percentage of people without pain or injury have joint popping (the fancy term for this sound is “crepitus”). Typically, the cause of the sounds you might hear are due to a tendon snapping or pulling over joints and bony protuberances as it is pulled through a normal range of motion.
Osteoarthritis of the knee may be less noisy than a pathology-free knee.
With less mobility in the joint and a loss of lubrication, there is a smaller likelihood that crepitations, or popping, will be heard in an arthritic knee. What about the grating sound in a knee? That grating sound is likely a very normal finding. As fluid moves throughout the knee, it encounters different surfaces — some of them rough, which vibrates the fluid and gives that soft, grating sound.
The best way to combat a joint that is an honorary member of the Blue Man Group is to keep moving!
Have confidence that, even if a joint is making noise, it is safe to move through this range of motion. If a neck cracks with rotation or a knee snaps with rising from a seated position, these can both be very normal sounds and indications that your body needs some motion. Creaking and snapping joints may be annoying but are usually not concerning, and motion is the lotion to keep those joints working the way they should!
Most joint noises, particularly when painless, are not a clinically significant finding. Though these can be alarming, rest assured that noisy joints do not always need treatment.
Andrew Zetocha, DC, is a chiropractor at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.