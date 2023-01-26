The squeaky wheel doesn’t always need grease
Andrew Zetocha

 Scott Thuen

Not too long ago, I wrote on the topic of the sounds and sensations associated with a chiropractic adjustment. After that article, I had a number of people ask, “Well, what about the crunching and crackling sounds that occur with knee, ankle or other joint movements? Is it dangerous? Does it need treatment? Can I ever sneak down the hall without people hearing my knee a mile away?”

These are all valid questions, and hopefully this article will help you rest easy! The bottom line is that you don’t need to worry about those types of sounds if they occur without pain. The squeaky wheel or, in this case, your joints, don’t always need oil.



Andrew Zetocha, DC, is a chiropractor at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.

